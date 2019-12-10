Makin’ Bacon…We already know bacon makes everything better. Now Galante Vineyards is out to prove that it’s not just for breakfast anymore...or maybe that wine is for breakfast. Either way it plays out, they are hosting a bacon and wine pairing event featuring Baker’s Bacon and Galante wines. Dec. 12, 3-6pm at the Galante tasting room, Dolores between Seventh and Ocean, Carmel. RSVP to deborah@galantevineyards.com.
Pure Decadence…Tis the season of indulgence. Actually, it starts Thursday, Dec. 12 at Chef Cal Stamenov’s 5th Annual Pure Decadence Dinner. From caviar and champagne to Maine lobster and Nantucket Bay scallops, as well as venison and other treats, Chef Stamenov’s menu and wine pairings promise to be tantalizing. Seating at Lucia Restaurant is limited and reservations are required. 6:30pm, $350 plus tax and gratuity. 415 W. Carmel Valley Road. bernarduslodge.com, 658-3400.
B & B…Brunch is generally a casual affair. Ballet is not. Yet somehow the two come together at Seventh & Dolores Steakhouse. And when you start thinking about it, sipping mimosas and enjoying eggs benedict while Dance Kids of Monterey County perform The Nutcracker makes perfect sense. There are oysters, and there’s a carving station. Oh, and 7D’s famous eggnog. It happens Dec. 15 from 10-11:30am. $65. Seventh and Dolores, Carmel. 250-5460, 7dsteakhouse.com.
Brush Off…Fancy yourself an artist, but just need some motivation to get started? Maybe wine will do the trick. Find out at Sovino Wine Bar & Merchant’s Paint & Sip on Dec. 17. Retired art teacher Bunny Paivine gives pointers, Sovino provides the materials—and a glass of wine. $40, which must be paid in advance. The painting starts at 6:30pm and reservations are required. 241 Alvarado St., Monterey. 641-9463.
The Cookie Crumbles…Cream and Crumbles in Pacific Grove hosts an evening of cookie decorating on Dec. 18. Kids and adults are invited to dress up sugar cookies while digging into ice cream sundaes (this sounds somewhat dangerous, but very appealing). Money raised from the event goes to Parents’ Place, which will use the money to provide free music classes for children. It may cost a few trips to the dentist, but it’s for a good cause. Two sessions: 4-5:30pm and 5:30-7pm. $20. Reserve a space by contacting sue@creamandcrumbles.com. 649 Lighthouse Ave., Pacific Grove.
Boot Scoot...The “Christmas in Italy” party at Cibo Italiano Ristorante on Dec. 18 sounds like any other evening—happy hour, the regular dinner menu. Ah, but from 6-9pm, the dining room will be graced by the Monterey Italian All Stars performing holiday music and Italian classics. That means the likes of Mike Marotta, Anthony Lane, Kiki Wow, Paul Tarantino and others on one stage. And there’s no cover. 301 Alvarado St., Monterey. 649-8151, cibo.com.
Pie Season…Forego your baking duties this holiday season and order your holiday pies at The Perfect Crumb. With a selection of everything you can think of from key lime pie and carrot cake—OK, not technically a pie, but still good—to sweet potato, pecan and apple, you won’t be disappointed with your options. Maybe your waistline, but not your options. 301 Lighthouse Ave in Monterey or give them a call at 241-6269, theperfectcrumbbakery.net.
Eat Walk Eat...the Old Monterey Walking Food Tour is a way to meet some new friends, learn a bit about Monterey and its history and get some exercise, all while eating. The food tour visits up to six different restaurants and food shops of Downtown Monterey where participants sample what’s on offer. Sounds like a full day. Thursdays through Sundays, 11-2pm, $95/person. Reserve your spot at foodie@montereybayfoodtours.com.
Counter Culture…Watching what you eat? There’s the traditional way, involving carrots, yogurt and such. Or there’s Chef Paul Corsentino’s way. That’s where you sit at Salt Wood Kitchen & Oysterette’s new “chef’s counter” and get a front row view as he prepares a coastal tasting menu for you. The menu changes according to the season and what’s available, but it will involve plenty of freshly caught seafood, as well as some delicacies (think 60-day dry aged prime ribeye). The multi-course menu is $145. Served daily 5-10pm. 3295 Dunes Drive, Marina. 883-5535, saltwoodkitchenandoysterette.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.