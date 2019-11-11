Maybe it gets lost in all the hoopla over other holidays—minor things like Halloween and Thanksgiving—people may have missed the national White Truffle Festival. Celebrate at Pèppoli in Pebble Beach through Nov. 17, with tagliolini, Kobe beef tartar, grilled veal, all with Alba white truffles. Want to take part in the fungal shindig? 2700 17 Mile Drive. Call (800) 877-0597 for reservations.
Cantinetta Luca in Carmel joins the fungus festivities, as well, with a four-course menu featuring white truffles. Shavings of the prized fungi appear in scrambled eggs, with Wagyu carpaccio, pasta—even in gelato. Dolores between Ocean and Seventh. The menu runs through Nov. 19, $150 per person.
Just what does “Asian cuisine” really mean? Sushi? Pad Thai? General Tso’s chicken? Chef Roy Yamaguchi at Roy’s (2700 17 Mile Drive,Pebble Beach) can probably point you in the right direction. His chefs prepare dishes from Thailand, Japan, Vietnam and the Philippines on Nov. 14. Hang out with the celebrity chef and then visit different stations to glimpse just a sliver of the different cuisines. 6-9pm, $95 adults, $55 child 10 or under. Call (831) 625-8518 for reservations.
It’s pie season. And feel free to define pie broadly. Aubergine pastry chef Yulanda Santos teaches the art of preparing apple strudel in the famed (a Michelin Star!) restaurant’s kitchen on Nov. 14. The class runs 11am-1pm and costs $125—the cost of 10 or so strudels, but you are learning from the best. The restaurant is at Monte Verde and Seventh in Carmel. The class is limited to six people. Reserve a spot by calling (831) 622-5909.
You don’t want to be fashionably late to the “Wine by Time” happy hour at the McIntyre wines tasting room in Carmel’s Crossroads shopping center. It runs from 3-5:30pm and works like this: The clock dictates how much you pay. Finish work and hustle over to the tasting room at 5pm and you pay $5 a glass. Ah, but fib to the boss about a sick kid and order at 3pm, that same wine is just $3. Nov. 14, repeating Nov. 19.
The owners of Carmel’s De Tierra winery love animals and want you to love them, too. On Nov. 15 they host Animal Friends Rescue Project at De Tierra’s Carmel tasting room at Mission and Fifth. Future pets will be on hand and the winery will offer free snacks. Buy a bottle and a portion of the cost benefit Animal Friends. 4-8pm. For more info call (831) 622-9704 or click on detierra.com.
Wine and cheese go together like, well, wine and cheese. But which wines go best with which cheeses? Windy Oak Estate wines and The Cheese Shop have teamed up to help. On Nov. 15 from 4-7pm at the winery’s Carmel tasting room at Lincoln and Ocean, four wines will be paired with four cheeses. And that’s just a start, because they do this regularly on Fridays. Free for wine club members, $10 for non members. windyoaksestate.com.
Football. It’s what’s for breakfast at Peter B’s Brewpub at 2 Portola Plaza in Monterey. Watch the games while digging into French toast, huevos rancheros, banana pancakes...OK, so it’s not traditional tailgate food. Big deal, it’s better. And it comes with drink specials, because beer should always be served for breakfast. Peter B’s opens at 9:30am and the breakfast menu is on offer until 11am on Sunday, Nov. 17.
Monday is “Sip & Sing” night at Dawn’s Dream tasting room at Seventh and San Carlos in Carmel. No, it’s not an opportunity for you to warble your off-key version of “I’m A Believer.” They have Steven J. Shook to do the singing, and he’s pretty good. It’s your job to take care of the sipping part. Nov. 18 from 4-7pm. The website doesn’t give any info, so call (831) 659-2649 for more.
OK, we were wrong. Wine and cheese goes together like beer and cheese. At least that’s what the folks at Yeast of Eden in Carmel believe. They host a “Beer & Cheese Pairing Experience” (yes, teaming up with The Cheese Shop), which means four beers and four compatible cheeses. The event takes place Nov. 20 from 5:30-6:30pm...Whoa! Four beers an hour! Nice. Tickets are $30. Yeast of Eden in in Carmel Plaza and info is at (831) 293-8621.
The last Harry Potter movie hit the screens in 2011. If you can remember that far back and want to hang with others who devoted a massive amount of memory to the saga, the final round of the Tri-Wizard Cup—a three-round Harry Potter trivia event—will be held on Nov. 20 from 7-9pm at Sovino Wine Bar and Merchant in Monterey’s Portola Plaza. Call (831) 641-9463 for more.
Sweet Elena’s Artisan Bakery in Sand City now offers gluten-free pies and quiches, just in time for the holidays. And get ready for their annual pie tasting, scheduled for Nov. 23. The bakery is at 465-D Olympia Ave. (831) 393-2063.
OMNI Resource Center in Salinas is looking for volunteers to help with their annual Thanksgiving lunch. The Nov. 28 feast is served to those in Interim’s affordable housing program, as well as local homeless, people living on limited incomes and those with no local family. Volunteers are needed to cook, usher, register guests and clean up. Can’t volunteer? Donate non-perishable food (by Nov. 12) and fresh food (by Nov. 15) at the Wellness Center, 339 Pajaro St. #A, Salinas. Call Lisa Corpuz at 831-800-7530 ext. 431 to help out.
