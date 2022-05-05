One day a man approached the counter at Malinka European Mini Market cradling a package of cookies as if they were a fragile treasure.
Owner Natalia Molostova laughs as she tells the story. The shopper stammered happily that the Ülker tea biscuits were a memory from childhood. “We never know what other people think about these things,” she says, gesturing at the small market's shelves, stocked with everything from chocolates to smoked fish and cured meats.
Malinka European Mini Market opened April 1 on Lighthouse Avenue in Monterey. The idea came to Molostova when she worked at a similar shop in San Jose, one frequented by customers from Monterey County who often begged the owner to open a second location.
Molostova is still in the process of filling shelves. She says her system is similar to someone pondering ingredients needed to make dinner. In other words, some of this and some of that.
“It’s different flavors, different countries,” Molostova explains. “They see something familiar.”
Mini Market is an appropriate phrase. The place is small, but aims to cover a lot of territory. Ülker is an international bakery based in Turkey. Salty, twisted chechil cheese braids in the refrigerated aisle is a product, in this case, of Latvia. There’s smoked bacon—boczek pieczony—from Poland. A dry salami is prepared in the U.S. but true to Ukrainian tradition and a farmer’s cheeses made by Pennsylvania Amish in the Eastern European style. Many of the shop’s offerings are favorites from across that area, although there are items representing other parts of Europe and Israel.
Molostova opened quietly, but those with a craving for flavors are finding the market.
“People talk to neighbors, to friends and co-workers,” she says. “I see more and more people coming.”
Malinka European Mini Market, 484 Lighthouse Ave., Monterey. Open 10am-7pm Monday-Wednesday, Friday-Saturday; 10am-6pm Sunday. 241-9051.
