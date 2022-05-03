The eternal question of who first thought to dip a burrito into a vat of hot oil has defeated the finest minds. And since scholarship has deemed it unsolvable and retreated, the problem is most often left to the two leading chimichanga denominations.
One insists that Monica Flin was in the kitchen of Tucson’s El Carro restaurant one evening in 1922 when she accidentally dropped a burrito into the fryer. The other tells of Woody Johnson at Macayo’s Mexican Restaurant in Phoenix, who in 1946 decided that frying leftover burritos would preserve them to sell the next day.
As with so many origin stories, however, there are discrepancies that defy acceptance on faith alone.
There are those who claim Flin was preparing a late night snack for nieces, nephews or both, either in the ’20s or the ’50s, when the mishap occurred. Whether these were the same children is open for discussion, as is the matter of heating up the oil when one is just rolling burritos. In either case, as the grease splattered she supposedly started to scream the Mexican equivalent of the f-word but changed it to the nonsensical “chimichanga” to protect the delicate ears of the kids, who were either pre-teen or entering middle age.
In the Johnson camp there are many who doubt the accepted text and believe instead that he, too, lost control of a burrito over a pot of oil and came away with a happy accident he sold as “toasted monkeys.” Changa can be colloquial in Spanish for a female monkey.
See why the scholars avoid chimichanga liturgy? There’s even a breakaway sect that traces the dish to the Sonoran region of Mexico. According to this version, Chinese immigrants to the border area used local ingredients to prepare a take on the egg roll. To this day, these treats are known as chivichangas.
Another quandary exists when it comes to the chimichanga. And it can be challenging for the experts to take on, as well. Ask Jeffrey Birkemeier at Amapola Kitchen & Wine Merchant in Salinas about a wine to go along with a chimi—or chivi—and he offers this: “The classic pairing would be lager.”
But Birkemeier is not easily stumped. “There are two schools of thought, either complementary or contrasting,” he explains. “I want contrasting.”
His reasoning is based upon the heft of a fried burrito as well as the spice. Red Rhone varietals such as Syrah or Grenache would complement the flavors. Riesling would be a nice contrast. Birkemeier, however, suggests something of a different hue.
“I could see doing a still Rosé—on the lighter side, lower alcohol,” he says. “Acidity brings out flavor.”
He suggests the 2020 Rosé from Joyce Wine Company in Carmel Valley, which is also in stock at A Taste of Monterey on Cannery Row. It’s a pretty wine, with a deep amber allure and notions of strawberry, tangerine and a soft salinity on the nose, all quite gentle.
The wine is not so tame on the palate. A sip unleashes brisk flavors—almost like biting into a green apple, but with bright strawberries and citrus to temper the zeal. The Joyce Rosé is a 50-50 blend of Mourvedre and Grenache, and the leathery, tobacco savor found in the reds emerges here as a light, earthy foundation. On the finish, this blends into a dry, lightly spiced fruit. It’s an impressive array.
El Torito on Cannery Row in Monterey will douse any of their burritos in hot oil. The carne asada chimichanga comes out lightly fried—probably akin to the accidental version above. So it remains essentially a burrito with a crisp veneer and a low, steady rumble of heat.
When paired up, the wine shows a sweeter side, with fresh peach and pear notes joining the berries. It moderates the heat of the chimi between bites. Meanwhile the dish calms the Rosé’s eager acidity, which allows the fruit to show.
Birkemeier at Amapola cast it as a contrasting pairing. But that little tidbit—acidity ramping up flavor—is also complementary. The 2020 Joyce Rosé improves the chimichanga. The dish, for its part, changes the wine without causing harm.
That’s something you can believe in.
