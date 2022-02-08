Remember Buffalo wings?
There was a time when you could shorten things up—just say “wings”—and an order dripping with that famous rich, tangy and flickering sauce would arrive at the table. But that was a few decades ago.
Now you must zig and zag through Parmesan garlic, Asian zing, mango habanero, desert heat, blazin’ Carolina Reaper and other flavor combinations just to score a plate of Buffalo-style wings. And the menu at Buffalo Wild Wings in Seaside is eager to trip you up.
Let’s just say it’s not ideal when you open with a fumble.
Yeah, there will be some football imagery involved in this week’s pairing. After all, chicken wings are the unofficial—although we could make it official—snack of Super Bowl Sunday.
Last year the National Chicken Council estimated that Americans would consume 1.42 billion wings on game day. This year come assurances there will be enough stock available to satisfy demand, statements made necessary after a pandemic-related shortage shook the televised sports world.
As it happens, wings are the unofficial snack of lockdown, social distancing, supply chain jam and coronavirus, as well. Sales jumped 7 percent in 2020 over the previous year, topping $3 billion during the height of the pandemic alone.
If Darwin had any foresight he would have given chickens a little evolutionary nudge.
Anyway, it’s the Super Bowl and you plan on an excursion to Buffalo Wild Wings. And let’s just imagine guests a bit too sophisticated for Bud Light.
“That’s a job for some juicy, medium-bodied red,” says Kerry Winslow, a wine educator with Windy Oaks in Carmel Valley. “With wings you have sweetness and heat. You want to stay away from tannins.”
It turns out that Buffalo wings are pretty receptive when you heed Winslow’s advice. Grenache will pair well, as will Cinsault, Zinfandel and Carignan. And if you want to further impress your snobbish football friends, make sure to mention Cinsault and Carignan.
“You can also use Rosé,” Winslow adds. “That would give a lighter, fresher taste.
He likes the idea of a Rosé of Sangiovese produced by Lepe Cellars. But Winslow also pointed to an old vine Grenache from I.Brand & Family.
The wine—a 2017 vintage—is gorgeous, expressing raspberry and candied cherry on the nose, with just a whisper of anise. On the palate the fruit is even more vibrant, bounding with berries and cheerful cherry. It’s a fresh wine, but there is a hushed earthiness from impressions of curing tobacco and soft spices.
But here’s the rub. That’s right, rub—literally.
On the opening series the Buffalo Wild Wings team lost control of the ball. The call was for original Buffalo wings, but they ran Buffalo instead. And Buffalo refers to a dry rub of paprika and cayenne and little else resembling the familiar sauce.
Why would a chain choose to make such a curious distinction? Calorie count? Hell, this is the Super Bowl, one of those days when diet is not a concern.
But I.Brand & Family’s Grenache can recover little miscues. The wine tugs on the spicy rub, lifting the heat level by a couple of notches. Meanwhile the earthy tone in the wine bulks up in response, taking on an herbal hue. The fruits become richer, hardier.
It works.
Wine 35. Buffalo Wild Wings 0. Well, let's give them a field goal.
