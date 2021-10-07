There’s a new spot to grab a margarita, and take in the view, in Pebble Beach. Named for the nine-hole, Tiger Woods-redesigned course it overlooks—and by extension for former head professional Peter Hay—Hay’s Place is meant to be as casual and welcoming as its namesake. The restaurant, the newest addition to Pebble Beach Resort’s lineup of dining options, has a fresh Mexican-inspired menu set against a view over Carmel Bay and, in the distance, Point Lobos. It opened Thursday, Oct. 7.
“It is the perfect place to relax after a round of golf, cheer on friends and family as they play The Hay, or simply enjoy the incredible food and drinks,” David Stivers, CEO of Pebble Beach Company, said in a statement.
The menu features options like ceviche, elote and birria tacos—one highlight is the enchiladas del mar plate with daily catch, lobster and shrimp enchiladas made with handmade blue corn tortillas. And then there’s the drink menu, ranging from a signature margarita with fresh lime and Big Sur salt to the "El Rey," with mezcal and prickly pear pureé.
The restaurant itself has views of the golf course and the coast beyond, and opens on two sides, creating an indoor-outdoor feel. In the actual outdoors the large patio is set up with lounge furniture as well as tables.
Hay’s Place is open to the public from 11am to 9pm daily.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.