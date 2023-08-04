There’s a sheen of brand-new over everything at Post No Bills’ outpost in Carmel’s Barnyard shopping center on Friday, Aug. 4, and for good reason— the bar opened its doors on Thursday, Aug. 3.
The aesthetic at 3740 Suite H-1 is very different from the original Post No Bills location in Sand City. It’s an A-frame structure featuring plenty of wooden beams instead of a cavernous warehouse, and there’s a noticeable lack of “Bills” on the walls. (Yes, there are some concert bills, but no dedicated wall for people named Bill—that is coming soon.)
Difference look aside, the Post No Bills regulars know and love is evident by the lineup of unique craft beers and the fridges on their way to being filled by to-go cans.
This new location also boasts a kitchen and a food menu featuring bar snacks, charcuterie boards, flatbreads and more; plenty of indoor and outdoor seating; and an imposing stone fireplace (perfect for “fog-ust” in Carmel).
The bar is currently open seven days a week, until 10pm on weekdays and 11pm on weekends. A grand opening celebration happens Saturday, Aug. 12.
