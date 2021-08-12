The calendar of events in the region is filling up after a drought of events due to Covid-19 and shelter-in-place orders. On Saturday, Aug. 7, hundreds spent about four hours on a warm and sunny day celebrating the 10th annual Salinas Valley Food and Wine Festival.
Attendees enjoyed wine, food, arts and crafts. Kids and adults danced to the rhythms of the Chicano All Stars' lineup of Latin songs, including Carlos Santana’s hit "Corazón Espinado."
Joel Panzer, one of the organizers and vice president of the Oldtown Salinas Foundation, noted that this year, they organized the event in just 10 weeks.
“I didn't think we would do as well as we did. I was pleasantly surprised,” Panzer says, adding this is the first time in 10 years they sold out, both vendors and guests. He estimates over 1,200 tickets were sold. “People are just looking to get back to a normal sense of life.”
Among the wineries that participated were California Rodeo Wines, Poppy Winery and Joullian Vineyards. Local breweries such as Alvarado Brewery, Brew-N-Crew and Other Brother Beer Co. were pouring as well.
