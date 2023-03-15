What happens when a fine dining chef buys a pizza oven? We’re about to find out.
Klaus Georis, who shut down Maligne abruptly, plans to reopen in two weeks. And pizza is an indication of what he has in mind for the restaurant’s future.
“Everybody loves pizza,” he says.
Maligne felt a bit out of place as a fine dining destination anchoring Broadway Avenue in Seaside. The attentive technique and exquisite layering of flavors attracted critical acclaim. But it also raised questions. Georis says that many times guests would remind him “you’re not in Carmel.”
It became an internal struggle. More than a decade in Bay Area Michelin Star kitchens—and a lifetime spent in and around the service industry, Georis’ normal demanded the finest, which comes at a cost. “How does the restaurant take care of the community without making it about the restaurant?” he says. “I want to get out of my own way.”
His training and experience was at odds with expectations of a neighborhood restaurant, where the painstaking steps to create a perfect sauce or even the sourcing of the highest quality grass fed beef for a burger are lost in the swirl of table conversation.
“Rather than try to prove any culinary point, why don’t I give people what they want?” he says.
So Georis purchased a pizza oven—wood fired. He plans to turn the space at the back of the building into a beer and wine garden. As for the rest, he says the closest comparison might be The Corkscrew Cafe in Carmel Valley.
But no tacos, Georis points out. There is a Mexican restaurant, Mariscos Puerto Nuevo, across the street.
He is shedding some of the other aspects of the original concept, as well. Gone will be the 20 percent service charge (“unfortunately, no one is going to come to a restaurant because you take care of employees”) and the deposit once required with a reservation (“it started to become a problem”).
Gone, too, are most of the staff. Only sous chef Austin Falls remains from the original lineup.
Maligne will keep the name, however, as well as the smart decor and the wood-fired grill. Only now, a pizza oven joins—although he may source toppings for the pie at farmers markets.
Otherwise, he says, the place will be “a normal neighborhood restaurant and grill.”
When it opens, the downscaled Maligne will be open for lunch and dinner.
“It was a great experience,” Georis says of the original concept. “I’m happy we gave it everything we could.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.