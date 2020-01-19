News writer, columnist and senior curmudgeon Mary Duan describes the egg rolls from Salinas Donut as “weirdly good.”
Yes, that’s right. Egg rolls. From a donut shop. And they generally sell out, so right away you know they are not the equivalent of, say, sushi from a gas station or pizza turning round and round in a convenience store rotisserie.
If you’re timing is right and you get them straight from the fryer, the egg rolls are an inviting golden brown, with a crisp shell that flakes apart and a doughy inside that seems to suspend the filling—a malty wrap from which pops sweet, grassy, raspy notes from vegetables that still retain a snap, as well as a mumble of pork. In a donut shop.
It’s a bit unsettling. Sure, there’s the matter of provenance, of how much craft actually went into the egg rolls. But this is about the experience. Besides, after one bite you know you’ve suffered through much worse at traditional restaurants.
So, yeah—weirdly good...Wait, did I use “senior” and “Mary Duan” in the same sentence? Oh, no...
Salinas Donut 21 W. Gabilan St., Salinas. 796-0807
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.