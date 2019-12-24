There is no pretense at the original Michael’s location. There’s no art in the presentation, either. Dump enough sauce over the enchiladas to cover the plate, throw down some rice and beans alongside the quesadillas and send it to the table.
But obviously it works pretty well.
Behind Michael’s longevity—and its expansion to four locations—is a commitment they’ve outlined on a chalkboard propped in the window. It lists such points as “no store bought tortilla chips,” “we don’t doctor up commercial sauces and salsas”—a bit redundant—and “we don’t use microwaves.”
They also don’t use lard, which is a shame. Lard brings richness and flavor, and c’mon—how many people go to a taqueria with diet concerns in mind? Lard is good.
Here’s one I like: “We don’t use those little guppy shrimp that you see in chain restaurant ‘specials.’” Well...they imply in the following sentence that they use prawns , but the menu says shrimp. Oh, well. American menu writers decided long ago that the words were interchangeable (they’re not).
But true to their word, the shellfish in the blackened shrimp quesadillas are plump and firm. The acrid, bitter and earthy growl from the blackening spices rumbles through the cheese and mushroom, picking up on scars from the grill scorched into the tortilla.
Yeah, mushrooms. Ugly, gray, rubbery slivers of fungus that look as if they would drag down a good quesadilla. Instead, they deliver a musty funk—an undertone that gives weight to the blackening.
Gordon Ramsey might go a bit further, but then quesadillas are just an OK use of his time (if you watch a lot of television, you’ll know). Michael’s knowns its niche, and fills it nicely.
Michael’s Grill & Taqueria 1126 Forest Ave., Pacific Grove. 647-8654, michaelstaqueria.com.
