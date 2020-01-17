There’s nothing particularly smoky about the Smokin Willie burger at Bayonet Grill. No bow to procuring artisanal cave-aged cheese or Wagyu beef, either. And yet you can’t put it down.
You dare not, really. Too risky—slivers of avocado and tomato slip from the bun. Rivulets of cheddar cascade in slow motion. Chipotle aioli drips from your hand. Set it back on the plate before you finish and the remaining edifice is likely to collapse.
But there’s no real reason to put it down, either. The impact of heavily peppered bacon when paired with beef reverberates across the palate. It’s brawny—rasping with pepper, huffing from a dense char off the grill, rustic and yet still rich.
Above this, two slices of tomato and crisp lettuce counter with a fresh, faintly sweet and surprisingly cool. Toppings are so brisk they brought to mind those old “hot side hot and cool side cool” commercials from decades ago. Does anyone miss the McDonald’s McDLT?
So in sum, the Smokin Willie is a mess, but a rewarding mess. And no polystyrene packaging.
Bayonet Grill 1 McClure Way (Bayonet and Black Horse Golf Course), Seaside. 899-7271, bayonetblackhorse.com.
