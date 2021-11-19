In announcing their deal to purchase the restaurant at Rocky Point, noted for more than 75 years for its views of the Big Sur coast, real estate development firm Esperanza Carmel also introduced the standout team tasked with restoring—and exceeding—the location's former stature.
Partners in the project are David Fink and Justin Cogley, considered culinary royalty in Monterey County. Fink has been instrumental in transforming the local dining scene
Restaurateur Fink, CEO of Mirabel Hotel & Restaurant Group, created dining destinations like Cantinetta Luca and Aubergine. Cogley is chef at Aubergine and owns the county's lone Michelin Star.
Cogley plans on a menu that plays on his signature style, yet in a more casual fashion. That means fresh, local seafood, but also a burger—created with a bit more finesse than is typical.
Fink is familiar with the property. He is past president of the Big Sur Land Trust and is dedicated to preserving the area.
"We are thrilled to be able to purchase Rocky Point and be able to work with David, Justin and his team to refresh this fantastic piece of California coastline," Patrice Pastor, President of Esperanza Carmel, said in a statement released on Thursday.
The deal was reportedly valued at $8 million. Under the names Esperanza Carmel and Esperanza Carmel Commercial, Pastor—a billionaire from Monaco—has been purchasing properties in Carmel-by-the-Sea since 2015, including the building that houses Fink's Aubergine. As of February 2021, Pastor had amassed 14 parcels purchased for an estimated total of $82.8 million, according to Monterey County Assessor records.
The Rocky Point location has been closed because of the pandemic.
