The building on the southeast corner of Seventh and Dolores in downtown Carmel, currently home to the Seventh & Dolores Steakhouse, is for sale. The 8,000-square-foot parcel, and striking, light-filled 1972 structure, is listed at $7.7 million with Carmel Realty Company.
The building, originally a bank and then a retail space, was bought by current owner Jeffrey Peterson in 2011. In 2014 it was converted into a high-end event space—a place to host weddings, wine tastings and other special events.
“It’s a huge need,” Mirabel Hotel & Restaurant Group CEO David Fink told the Weekly at the time. “We turn away large parties all the time because we can’t accommodate them at our facilities.”
By 2017, under the leadership of Gregory and Madigan Ahn of Folktale Winery, the space became the Seventh & Dolores Steakhouse (also referred to as 7D). The restaurant is home to 100 seats for indoor and outdoor dining, as well as an upstairs office and developed basement. It’s a property with a “great combination of pride of ownership and rate of return,” the real estate listing promises.
Listing agent Jamal Noorzoy says Peterson is selling “to make the wonderful property available to somebody else.” He expects 7D to remain as a tenant, though.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.