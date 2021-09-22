The Meatery, which closed Aug. 22 after founding owners Kevin Hincks and Gina Nucci sold, is soon to reopen. After teasing that the space had found some “well equipped” new owners in August the announcement is now official—the high-end butcher shop and deli will be helmed by local celebrity chef Todd Fisher and his wife, Ada Fisher.
The Meatery will add to Fisher’s already extensive portfolio as the executive chef at the Seventh & Dolores steakhouse in Carmel and VP of culinary for the broader Folktake Group, which also includes Rise + Roam bakery in Carmel. Fisher plans to supply his other locations out of The Meatery, as well as develop a Chef Todd Fisher product line, offer catering for dinner parties and events and more.
“This space will be a launching pad of sorts,” Fisher said in a press release. “We wanted to build something new, something great, but needed something great to start with. This is our first step.”
The Seaside storefront will be open on Fridays and Saturdays in the coming weeks and will be taking orders and pre-orders daily.
