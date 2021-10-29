The Stokes Adobe, 500 Hartnell St., is back on the Monterey dining scene, staring Oct. 28 — now simply as Stokes Adobe (once Gallatin and Restaurant 1833) and under management of Sarah Orr and Executive Chef Bryce Hansen. The menu is already in the restaurant’s window and it looks delicious.
We are talking short, simple, and classy. Crispy potatoes, tuna tartare and diver scallops to start. For main course, there are substantive options of pappardelle bolognese, striped bass, truffle chicken or even portobello mushroom pithivier if you are that person — this vegetarian option consist of a puff pastry named after the French town, where the dish is commonly understood to originate.
Built in 1833, the Stokes Adobe is famously haunted, possibly by many victims of its second owner, James Stokes, who supposedly posed as a doctor and killed a bunch of his patients, including a man whose wife he then married. Stokes sold the business to a French baker and that’s the beginning of Stokes Adobe as a restaurant, conveniently equipped with a full commercial kitchen and bar. Since then, several members of staff reported paranormal activities, particularly child’s cries and mysterious footsteps through the upstairs in the early morning hours.
“No signs of the ghosts," Orr says, "however we have named a cocktail after Hattie — Hattie’s Old Fashioned and we feel optimistic that she is happy to see the home filling up with happy people eager to enjoy each others company over good food, cocktails and wine.”
Hattie Gragg was the last person who lived in the Stokes Adobe and died here in 1948. She loved to party so her blessing can be helpful.
“The soft opening is going great,” Orr says, "a lot of support from friends, family and locals — we have a lot to learn and plenty of room to grow, however we have a very friendly and highly engaged staff that seem to really be connecting with our guests.”
So far, you are looking at modern California cuisine with a focus on craft cocktails. In terms of prices, they don’t seem paranormal when compared with neighboring restaurants and the post-pandemic reality. All cocktails are $14 and the most expensive entry is $28, but then, you know, I expect to be haunted by that truffle chicken, and not in a bad way.
The restaurant is now open Thursday through Saturday 5-9pm, the bar and outdoor fireplaces are first come first serve, and reservations for dining are available on the website. In the future the restaurant will be open on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, at dinner as well as for lunch, and weekend brunch, Orr says.
For more information visit stokesadobe.com or call 831-264-8775.
