Local favorites Hula’s Island Grill on Lighthouse Avenue in Monterey and The Tap Room in Pebble Beach each received national recognition this month.
Hula's was ranked 14th on Tripadvisor’s 2019 Best Everyday Dining list. The restaurant received an average 4.5 out of 5 points from Tripadvisor readers and contributors. Reader comments emphasize Hula’s diverse menu and relaxed, tropical atmosphere. "I would definitely go again to further explore the menu, but that was, unfortunately, our last night in Monterey," one person lamented.
The everyday dining category list is topped by Miami's Pane & Vino.
Meanwhile The Tap Room earned a spot on Golf Magazine’s ranking of the top nine best restaurants at golf resorts for the second year in a row. The magazine applauded the Pebble Beach mainstay for quality ingredients and a warm atmosphere: "Sure, you pay a premium, but it’s all worth it while scarfing down a burger made from Kobe beef."
