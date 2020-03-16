One way restaurants are responding to the coronavirus situation is by introducing curbside pick up or using a delivery service in order to keep human contact minimal.
Doorbell Dining works with 84 restaurants on the Peninsula and 35 in Salinas. The delivery service has adopted a knock and drop policy to keep contact minimal.
The list is growing every moment, but here are just a few of the establishments now offering or soon to offer curbside pick up:
Casanova, Carmel. 297-2932, casanovacarmel.com
Rise + Roam, Carmel. 574-2900
Seventh & Dolores, Carmel. 293-7600, 7dsteakehouse.com
Yeast of Eden, Carmel. 293-8621, yeobeer.com
Corkscrew Cafe, Carmel Valley. 659-8888, corkscrewcafe.com
Estéban Restaurant, Monterey. 375-0176, hotelcasemunras.com
Fish Hopper, Monterey. 372-8543, fishhopper.com
Fly Away Cafe, Monterey. 373-1232, flyawaymonterey.com
Sazón Express, Monterey. 230-0570, sazonmonterey.com
Happy Girl Kitchen Co., Pacific Grove. 373-4475, happygirlkitchen.com
Poppy Hall, Pacific Grove. 204-9990, poppyhallpg.com
Casa Sorrento, Salinas. 757-2720, casasorrento.com
Stonies Taphouse & Bistro, Salinas. 202-0632, stoniestaphouse.com
Sweet Elena’s Bakery, Sand City. 393-2063, sweetelenas.com
The coffee house Captain + Stoker in Monterey is now to-go only. Carmel Craft Brewing Company in Carmel’s Barnyard will fill growlers with minimal contact and is considering a delivery option . Blue Aces Bake Shoppe in Salinas is also working out what it takes to deliver.
