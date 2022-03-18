The board of Gonzales Unified School District unanimously voted to appoint an interim superintendent on the evening of Wednesday, March 16. Marvin Biasotti is a former superintendent of Carmel Unified School District for 15 years, and has worked in education for over 40 years.
Biasotti will take over Yvette Irving, former Gonzales Unified superintendent who was fired without cause on March 8, just months before her contract was set to end in June. Since Irving was fired without cause, GUSD will have to pay the reminder of her $200,000 annual salary, according to her contract.
This was the second time the board met in a special meeting to appoint a superintendent. At the first meeting, March 11, the board emerged empty-handed and no action was taken.
Several people spoke on March 16 in support of the GUSD board's decision to terminate Irving, including Monterey County Superintendent of Schools Deneen Guss, and John McPherson, who represents District 2 on the MCOE board.
Jesus Velásquez, who’s been a teacher in the district for over 20 years, said the board should seek bilingual candidates in its search for a full-time superintendent, and since GUSD is growing, said the new leader should also know about budgets and facilities. (A new elementary school will be built in Gonzales in the future, even while some nearby districts are shrinking their enrollment numbers.)
Velásquez also highlighted an issue that he said affects morale and students’ education: allowing teachers to leave before or during the starting of the school year: “That's wrong, because you don't really have time to search for someone else [to replace them].”
He also urged the board to prioritize finding an experienced superintendent. (Irving had no previous experience as a district superintendent.)
Biasotti will fill in as GUSD begins its search for a new superintendent. The recruitment plan will be discussed during a board meeting scheduled for Tuesday, March 22.
The board also voted to establish a subcommittee, which includes GUSD President Celeste Daniel, Board Clerk Araceli Flores and GUSD legal counsel to work on Biasotti’s contract agreement.
