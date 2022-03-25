On Tuesday, March 22, the board of the Gonzales Unified School District unanimously selected McPherson & Jacobson, LLC to lead the search for a new district superintendent. In recent years, McPherson & Jacobson has also ibeen hired to recruit superintendents for Alisal Union and Soledad Unified school districts.
The board received two proposals from search firms to handle the superintendent search; the other came from Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates. HYA's consulting fees were $23,500 plus additional fees such as background checks and surveys; McPherson & Jacobson's bid was lower, with a fee of $12,900, with a limit of up to $17,700.
The board fired former superintendent Yvette Irving on March 8 without cause, a decision which took many parents, particularly Spanish-speaking parents, by surprise. Irving's contract was set to expire in June; her contract states the district will have to pay the remainder of her $200,000 annual salary for that time period.
On March 22, the board approved the contract for Interim Superintendent Marvin Biasotti, a former superintendent of Carmel Unified School District for 15 years. Biasotti was appointed as interim during a special meeting on March 16. He will earn $1,200 per day worked, plus additional benefits. His contract is from March to June. His contract may be extended if the board doesn’t appoint a new superintendent by June.
