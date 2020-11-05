A 27-year-old Greenfield Police Department officer was arrested this morning, Nov. 5, on domestic violence charges in the city of Watsonville.
Per a press release issued by Greenfield Police Chief Greg Allen, the officer, who Greenfield declined to identify, was arrested just after 8am and booked into Santa Cruz County Jail.
"The Greenfield Police Department was aware of the allegation and cooperated with the investigation. The officer is currently on administrative leave pending the outcome of both the criminal and administrative investigation," the release stated. "No further details will be released at this time."
Watsonville Police spokesperson Michelle Pulido, citing public records law, identified the suspect as Christian Tapia, 27. While details of the alleged crime weren't available, she says that Tapia's arrest came after a weeklong investigation. Tapia was released from jail this morning after posting bail.
A 2016 Facebook post from Hartnell College identified Tapia as a "successful student" in the school's Administration of Justice Program. Tapia was sworn into the Greenfield department in November of that year.
Tapia was also identified in a 2018 press release from the Monterey County District Attorney's Office for his work on a case in which a man violated a criminal protective order. In that instance, after Greenfield resident Alfredo Luna was released from jail, he went to the victims house, banged on the door and demanded to be let in, then began destroying her plants.
