Martin Luther King Day is here and with no local in-person events scheduled—such as the annual march in Seaside—locals are putting together panels, film screenings or aggregating national virtual events, to keep the civil right's leader's legacy alive on Monday, Jan. 18.
Here are few that you can tune into:
Hope & Fury: The Movement and the Media
Created by award-winning producers and directors Rachel Dretzin and Phil Bertelsen and narrated by NBC's Lester Holt, this documentary examines the lasting tactics, legacy and philosophy of Martin Luther King Jr, after his death. Stream it anytime on Peacock TV.
California African American Museum 2021 MLK Virtual Celebration
Located in Los Angeles, the CAAM has been closed for the duration of the pandemic, but its information and exhibits have gone virtual. This year's virtual MLK celebration, will include music, a panel that will discuss King's last campaign to support striking sanitation workers in Memphis, a poetry workshop and more.
10am-2:30pm. Zoom instructions are given upon registering at caamuseum.org.
Black Folks: On the Front Lines
Hosted by local Black activist Alice Jordan and Bettye Lusk with guest speaker Ronald H. Walker and Simonia Ridley Blassingame.
1-3pm. Register on csumb.zoom.us/j/82858241910. Meeting ID: 828 5824 1910. Call in at 1-669-900-6833
American Masters: How it Feels to Be Free on PBS
This film follows the stories of Lena Horne, Abbey Lincoln, Nina Simone, Diahann Carroll, Cicely Tyson and Pam Grier, Black woman entertainers who fought through stereotypes and a racist industry. The film also includes original interviews from Black women today including Alicia Keys, Halle Berry and others. View the trailer here.
9pm on pbs.org.
