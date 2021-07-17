Monterey Peninsula College and Monterey County Workforce Development Board have partnered to open a job center at MPC’s education center in Marina.
The center will provide job seekers, students and residents with space where they will be able to search jobs, receive training and improve their resumes and more. It will offer computers and internet access. People can walk in for assistance, or may schedule an appointment in advanec.
The job center in Marina is part of the One Stop Career Center (or America’s Job Centers of California) and provides employment and training services.
“Youth and adults from Marina and beyond will be able to more easily access our services in this new location,” said Chris Donnelly, executive director of the Monterey County Workforce Development Board in a press release. “We hope that students, veterans, and all members of the community come take advantage of the services at the Marina Job Center.”
The center will be open 8am-5pm Monday through Friday and is located in MPC’s Education Center at 289 12th St., room 402, in Marina. To make an appointment, call 597-2858. For more information visit montereycountywdb.org.
