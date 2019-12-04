Golden Shovel Brew n Krew
Brisa Trejo

Small businesses are booming all over the county. After years of informal pop-ups within the Salinas and Peninsula communities and a GoFundMe campaign, Brew-N-Krew Ale House broke ground on their new brick-and-mortar brewery in Old Town Salinas.

The company was born out of East Salinas after hobbyist brewers Marlene García and Steven Corona found they had a knack for brewing unique beers that pay homage to their Mexican heritage—hence their motto: "Making dope beer con cultura." 

The brewery will mark the first established brewery in Salinas that was created by Salinas brewers. There are no bottles for sale yet, but expect a diverse array of sours and ales with hints of familiar Mexican flavors like lime, guava, tamarind, red and purple dragon fruit, or cinnamon when they do finally open up shop.

The proud new owners are Garcia and Corona themselves, and García's mother Graciela García. They officially broke ground on Nov. 26. 

The Weekly is powered by the generosity of readers like you, who support our mission to produce engaging, independent and in-depth journalism.

Show Your Support
Learn More

Meanwhile on the Peninsula, teen beekeeper Jake Reisdorf, has opened up his second Carmel Honey Company storefront to join the first one already open in Carmel Plaza since 2017. The new storefront on Cannery Row opened Dec. 3, selling his honey, as well as other bee- and honey- related toiletries and gifts.

Become a Weekly Insider.

Join Us
Learn More

Tags

Marielle Argueza is a staff writer and calendar editor for the Weekly. She covers education, immigration and culture. Additionally, she covers the areas of Marina and South County. She occasionally writes about food and runs the internship program.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.