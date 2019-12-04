Small businesses are booming all over the county. After years of informal pop-ups within the Salinas and Peninsula communities and a GoFundMe campaign, Brew-N-Krew Ale House broke ground on their new brick-and-mortar brewery in Old Town Salinas.
The company was born out of East Salinas after hobbyist brewers Marlene García and Steven Corona found they had a knack for brewing unique beers that pay homage to their Mexican heritage—hence their motto: "Making dope beer con cultura."
The brewery will mark the first established brewery in Salinas that was created by Salinas brewers. There are no bottles for sale yet, but expect a diverse array of sours and ales with hints of familiar Mexican flavors like lime, guava, tamarind, red and purple dragon fruit, or cinnamon when they do finally open up shop.
The proud new owners are Garcia and Corona themselves, and García's mother Graciela García. They officially broke ground on Nov. 26.
Meanwhile on the Peninsula, teen beekeeper Jake Reisdorf, has opened up his second Carmel Honey Company storefront to join the first one already open in Carmel Plaza since 2017. The new storefront on Cannery Row opened Dec. 3, selling his honey, as well as other bee- and honey- related toiletries and gifts.
