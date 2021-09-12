The city of Salinas will begin a mandatory mask requirement for visitors and staff starting Monday, Sept. 13, in all indoor facilities.
According to a press release, the city is taking precautionary measures to protect the community and city staff.
City Manager Steve Carrigan tested positive for Covid-19 on Aug. 24. The City Council meeting was cancelled in light of the staff's significant exposure to the virus.
Salinas’ decision comes two days after a proposed mask mandate urgency ordinance for all of Monterey County failed at the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, Sept. 8. Masks are required inside all county buildings per a previous vote by the board on July 30, as part of a larger requirement that all employees be vaccinated.
