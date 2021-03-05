At least 20,000 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered by Montage Health on the Monterey Peninsula as of Friday, March 5, according to a Montage Health spokesperson.
The health care system has been running vaccine clinics at the Community Hospital of the Monterey Peninsula in Monterey and the Montage Wellness Center in Marina since the first week of February.
“We started vaccinating our own health care system employees back in December, so we’ve been at this for a few months now,” says Montage spokesperson Monica Sciuto. “Today is exciting because it’s the first day that we have a dedicated vaccination clinic for educators in our community…[and] we are also hitting a huge milestone of giving out 20,000 doses.”
That 20,000th vaccine dose went to Joyce Morrison, a secretary at Monterey High School, during a closed POD vaccine clinic at CHOMP specific to educators only, according to Sciuto.
Educators became eligible to register for the Covid-19 vaccine in Monterey County on Wed., March 3. Montage Health is working directly with the Monterey County Office of Education to determine which schools will be vaccinated at their Monterey Peninsula medical facilities, according to Sciuto.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.