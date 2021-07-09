The Monterey County Office of Education will receive $789,690 in funds from the Biden Administration's American Rescue Plan for its Head Start program, the MCOE announced. Approved by Congress in March, ARP funds were designed to go to programs and services to target the inequalities exposed by the pandemic.
Head Start is a federal program that provides services for early childhood education such as health, nutrition, and family-wellbeing among low-income families. Across the country, $1 billion dollars were distributed among 1,500 Head Start programs.
Called the Early Learning Program by MCOE, it closed during the pandemic when the number of cases increased exponentially and it had to comply with the shelter-in-place restrictions. With the funds MCOE received, it will be fully operational, according to a press release. MCOE hired extra mental health providers to help families and children to cope with the aftermath of the pandemic.
“Our students need all the extra support they can get, this grant is going to help them focus in school,” said Adriana Cardona, policy council chair.
The ARP funds will target children with disabilities, kids facing food or house insecurity and those who didn’t receive in-person services during the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Early Learning Program helps 732 children between the ages 3-5 and it has a partnership with eight school districts across the county including Alisal Union School District, North County School District and King City Unified School District, according to the MCOE website.
“Our students enter school much more prepared for success because of this program,” said Sonia Jaramillo, MCOE senior director for the Early Learning program.
The program is currently enrolling families and children for the fall. For more information visit the Early Learning web page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.