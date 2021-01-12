After 34 years leading the Monterey County Rape Crisis Center, Clare Mounteer has retired from her position as executive director of the nonprofit. Lauren DaSilva former deputy director, who has been with MCRCC for seven years, takes her place. DaSilva announced the switch in a newsletter on Jan. 8.
In an interview with the Weekly, DaSilva says she'll continue the work that she and Mounteer had been pursuing like streamlining case management systems and perhaps moving the Salinas offices. "I've been talking about moving our Salinas offices basically since the first day I was hired," she says, adding she'd like the offices to be ADA accessible. Additionally, she hopes to continue adapting programs and employee training to be more aligned with accountability and social justice.
DaSilva also hopes to hire more people after the pandemic, and when the funding is available, to continue giving clients additional resources like vouchers to yoga sessions and other alternative therapies. "We will continue to do what's best for our clients, their significant others and their kids and push the importance of prevention work," she says.
