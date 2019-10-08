The arrest of a former Monterey County Sheriff's deputy on charges that he sexually assaulted multiple female inmates while working at the jail may be only the first such arrest to come, as a source with knowledge of the investigation reports that two other deputies were investigated on similar allegations during the same time period.
The source, who had worked at the jail but asked to remain anonymous, says both of the deputies in question had been placed on leave and are no longer with the department, and at least one of them had quit rather than face an internal affairs investigation. One of the two, the source says, exchanged nude pictures with at least one of the alleged victims.
It's unknown where either former deputy is now living, or if either is still working in law enforcement.
Sheriff's Cmdr. Kathy Palazzolo, asked about possible other arrests, declined to comment and said the only statement the office would make was the one that appeared on Facebook.
In that post, on Tuesday Oct. 8, the Sheriff's Office announced they had re-arrested former Deputy Marlon Alvarenga, who was first arrested in October 2018 on multiple charges of inappropriate sexual contact with a woman confined at the jail.
But, the post stated, the Monterey County District Attorney's Office declined to file charges against Alvarenga at the time and he was released from custody. He left his job at the Sheriff's Office shortly after his arrest. According to the database Transparent California, he earned $152,288 in salary and benefits in 2017.
"It had been going on for a long time," the source says of Alvarenga's behavior.
The subsequent investigation turned up evidence that Alvarenga had assaulted multiple women in custody at Monterey County Jail.
District Attorney Jeannine Pacioni did not return a phone call requesting comment.
Investigators continued pursuing the case, though, interviewing witnesses and potential victims in California and Mexico, according to the Sheriff's Office statement.
In all, Alvarenga faces charges of forcible rape, five counts of sexual battery with a confined adult and one other count of sexual battery.
In the statement, Sheriff Steve Bernal said his office would pursue justice against anyone who disregards the office's code of ethics.
"In this ongoing and exhaustive phase of this international investigation it should be clear we will stop at nothing to see that justice is served,” he stated.
Alvarenga will be arraigned on the charges, although a date and time for that hearing has not yet been set.
