On Wednesday, May 3, the board of Monterey Regional Airport voted unanimously to start negotiations with the city of Monterey for fire protection services, its current fire department contractor.
The board decision goes against the airport staff’s recommendation, which was to select a fire services contract with a private company, Pro-Tec, that submitted a lower-cost proposal.
Last year, MRY released a request for proposals for a three-year contract for fire service, with a potential two-year extension. MRY received two proposals; one from its current contractor, Monterey Fire Department, which has been providing fire service since 2014, and the other from Wisconsin-based Pro-Tec, which operates at two other airports in California.
MFD’s original bid was for a significantly higher cost: $3.1 million versus Pro-Tec’s $1.7 million.
In a second round, MFD provided an alternative proposal that came in closer to Pro-Tec's, $1.79 million vs. Pro-Tec's $1.65 million.
Wednesday's meeting was continued from April 27, when many members of the public spoke; Chair LisAnne Sawhney, who was absent from the meeting, had announced previously she would abstain from voting on the fire contract due to a conflict of interest. The remaining board members decided to postpone their vote on this closely watched contract until four of the five board members were present to cast a vote.
On April 27, most of public comments favored MFD and many harshly criticized saying they focus on saving money. “We are at the airport district and we are, as members of this board, citizens of the community who care about the area,” said board member William Sabo, noting the decision wasn’t solely based on price but a more global view of getting the best service for the airport.
One point of contention was a previous settlement between the airport and the city of Monterey. In it, the city agreed they would not use the MRY fire station for off-airport service.
MFD’s updated proposal includes offering off-airport service peak hours, most of them during the day, having a fire engine on the south side of the airport.
Board members asked if this wouldn't violate their previous agreement. “I believe their proposal does meet the [federal environmental assessment] documents,” said Scott Huber, airport counsel.
Board member Mary Ann Leffel made a motion to start negotiations with MFD. Sabo included an amendment adding that the city of Monterey will indemnify the airport district if they are sued for violating the settlement agreement.
