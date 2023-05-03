On May 3, the MRY board voted unanimously to start negotiations with the city of Monterey for fire protection services. Chair LisAnne Sawhney, was absent from the meeting, on April 27 she obtained from agenda item citing conflict of interests. Their decision goes against MRY staff’ recommendation.
Today’s meeting was the continuation from April 27; the board, despite having enough quorum, decided to postpone the meeting to May 3 citing a reduced board wasn’t enough to make this decision (Sawhney recused from this item and Danial Pick was absent).
Last year, MRY released a request for proposal for a three year contract for fire service and a two-year potential extension. MRY received two proposals; one from its current contractor Monterey Fire Department, which took over the fire service in 2014, and another from Pro-Tec, a private company based in Wisconsin, which operates at two other airports in California. During the first round, MFD’s bid was significantly higher: $3.1 million versus Pro-Tec’s $1.7 million.
On the second round, MFD provided an alternative proposal which was significantly lower, $1.79 million vs Pro-Tec at $1.65 million.
On April 27, most of public comments favored MFD and many harshly criticized saying they focus on saving money. “We are at the airport district and we are, as members of this board, citizens of the community who care about the area,” said William Sabo noting their decision wasn’t solely based on price but highlighting their priority was MRY.
One of the points of contention was a previous settlement between the airport and the city. In it, the city agreed they would not use MRY fire station for off-airport service.
MFD’s updated proposal includes offering off-airport service peak hours, most of them during the day, having a fire engine on the South side of the airport.
Board members asked if this wouldn't violate their previous agreement. “I believe their proposal does meet the EA (Federal Environmental Assessment) environmental documents,” said Scott Huber, MRY’s district council.
Mary Ann Leffel made a motion to start negotiations with MFD. Sabo included an amendment adding the city of Monterey will indemnify the district if anyone they are sued for violating the settlement agreement.
MRY staff and MFD will continue with negotiations to make sure their working agreement works for their needs without violating their settlement agreement.
