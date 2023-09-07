The Monterey Jazz Festival announced today, Sept. 7, that it has chosen composer and musician Darin Atwater as the festival’s next artistic director. Atwater will succeed Tim Jackson, who announced in January that this fall’s festival, which runs from Sept. 22-24 at the Monterey County Fair and Event Center, will be his last.
Artistic directors at the Monterey Jazz Festival tend to stick around—Atwater will be only the third artistic director in the festival’s 66 year history. He is also the first African American to hold the position.
“I am thrilled and honored to lead the artistic vision for such an iconic institution,” Atwater said in a statement. “I applaud the current MJF leadership for their work in sustaining a gathering that fosters the perpetual spirit of jazz.”
A self-described “cultural polymath,” Atwater has a broad and distinguished background. Born in Washington D.C., he made his orchestral debut as both composer and pianist in May 1995 with the National Symphony Orchestra performing his Piano Concerto. From there his career took off—he has played with major orchestras, toured and appeared as a guest conductor for the Baltimore Symphony, the Dallas Symphony, Memphis Brass, Jazz at Lincoln Center and more.
In 2000, he founded Soulful Symphony, an 85-member orchestra with vocals. Most recently, Atwater premiered a commissioned piece called "Black Metropolis," a ballad opera with the Philadelphia Orchestra in celebration of the 50th Anniversary of Hip-Hop. He also teaches American Roots music and culture at the Peabody Institute of The Johns Hopkins University.
“Darin is a visionary leader who brings to MJF a strong artistic vision, a commitment to artistic excellence, and a proven track record of success in building audiences across diverse communities," Colleen Bailey, Monterey Jazz Festival’s executive director, said in a statement. "I am thrilled to welcome him to the MJF family, and to the festival in September."
