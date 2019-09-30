In its 62nd year, the Monterey Jazz Festival brought a vast range of music to the Monterey County Fair and Event Center this weekend, from classics to experimental music to non-jazz genres like that blues.
Highlights of Saturday included the rich, smooth songs by duo Natalie Cressman and Ian Faquini—Bay Area natives who both performed in different groups in high school at the Monterey Jazz Festival—and the fun infusion of New Orleans spirit brought by the group Cha Wa.
Cressman and Faquini kept the audience enthralled inside Dizzy’s Den as their voices blended seamlessly at times, often singing in Brazilian Portugeuse and sometimes echoing back and forth. Cressman is a master trombonist and the deep tones of her trombone played well with Faquini on guitar. Many of their songs were originals, including one that combined Cressman’s lyrics in French with Faquini’s music. They delighted with a ballad everyone knew, The Beatles' “She’s Leaving Home,” from the Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club album.
Cha Wa played twice on Saturday, first on the Jimmy Lyons Stage and later on the Garden Stage. The colorful group that brings the tradition of a Mardi Gras Indian parade to the stage brought audiences to their feet dancing. “Spy Boy” J’Wan Boudreaux, the group’s lead singer and frontman, was resplendent in a bright orange and hot pink headdress and a suit covered in red jewels and beads. The songs brought plenty of funk, with a big brass sound from the horns, mixed with kinetic percussion and electrifying guitar playing.
Another crowd-pleaser on Saturday evening was an experimental band, Color of Noize, brought together by one of one of this year’s artists-in-residence, bassist and talented composer Derrick Hodge. Hodge joked there would be graham crackers and sippy cups on stage, right before he introduced 5-year-old drummer Justin Wilson to the stage. Wilson is an internet sensation, whose performance with Lenny Kravitz on the Ellen Degeneres Show has been viewed more than 1.6 million times on YouTube. He was joined by other young rising stars of the jazz world, as well as talented professionals like Hodge.
Sunday’s performances were lifted by Parlour Game, fronted by violinist Jenny Sheinman and drummer Allison Miller, one of this year’s Monterey Jazz Festival artists-in-residence. The band launched only this past summer. Scheinman’s mesmerizing violin interplayed nicely with Miller’s infectious rhythms. The audience loved their music and their playful sense of humor. As Sheinman introduced the original song “116th & Congress,” the audience laughed at the reference to the current Congress, to Sheinman’s delight.
“Oh good, you got it,” she said, adding that they got no response from an audience in Washington, D.C.
Drummer, composer and bandleader Antonio Sanchez and his band Migration brought an explicitly political message to their set. Sanchez told the audience he was born in Mexico City and came to the United States legally. He spoke about being empathetic to everyone’s journey, making the crowd laugh when mentioning his 2017 record inspired by Donald Trump’s anti-immigrant stance, entitled Bad Hombre.
Drummer, composer and bandleader Antonio Sanchez aced the Downbeat Blindfold Test, conducted for the 24th year by veteran jazz journalist Dan Ouellette, identifying various cuts from fellow percussionists Roy Haynes, Art Blakey and Terri Lynne Carrington as easily as if he were fielding outfield fungos. For bonus points, Sanchez ID’d a big band track by the late Buddy Rich, commenting that the versatile, larger than life drummer’s musicianship was too often lost in the discussion of his technical virtuosity.
Nothing daunted Sanchez and his Migration bandmates—vocalist Thana Sanchez, tenor sax man Chase Baird, pianist John Escreet and bassist Orlando Fleming were on fire at a later gig at Dizzy’s Den.
Meanwhile, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram entered his rookie year at MJF with a 90-minute set on Saturday full of heavy blues and lightning-fast fingerwork on his guitar. A mere 30 minutes into his set, during a guitar solo, Ingram disappeared off stage. He showed up moments later in front of the stage, playing a long solo as the crowd cleared for him to walk through the Fairgrounds—his face changing and contorting with every note he played. The crowd was hanging on to every moment of Ingram’s playing.
Beyond the showmanship, another prominent feature of festival stages was a willingness to experiment.
One of the most interesting parts of the Monterey Jazz Festival is its willingness for experimentation. While there are still plenty of traditional straight-ahead jazz acts—like that of Kenny Barron and Dave Holland’s piano and acoustic bass duo in Dizzy’s Den on Saturday night, which gave the audience a softer, timeless jazz club feel—many younger artists are bringing different sounds to their sets.
The experiments started on Friday night with saxophonist Chris Potter playing alongside pianist James Francies, who played electronic keyboards with Pink Floyd-esque inspiration, and drummer Eric Harland known for creating grooves that sound like they were created on a synthesizer.
Trumpet player Ambrose Akinmusire combined elements of small combo jazz with string quartet, hip hop beats and vocals layered on top, playing tracks from his newest album, Origami Harvest. The music was cool, reminiscent of the Robert Glasper Experiment which also combines jazz and hip-hop. (One of Glasper’s regular contributors is saxophonist Casey Benjamin, who played with Derrick Hodge, one of MJF's two 2019 artists-in-residence. Benjamin also spun records during a DJ set on Saturday.)
The energy and creativity built up throughout the weekend, and the festival's defining ability to host transformative music was on full display on Sunday, the final of three days.
On Sunday, the 15-piece Pacific Mambo Orchestra, Candy Dulfer, Parlour Game, the evocative Jazzmeia Horn, bass player Marcus Miller, David Sandborn and Bob James, and Antonio Sanchez and Migration that Monterey Jazz’s highly accomplished artists once again invited us into the other realm, where creativity and mastery become a true melting pot.
Sunday’s informational value increased exponentially with a discussion between author, activist and UC Santa Cruz professor Angela Davis and Maxine Gordon, author of Sophisticated Giant: The Life and Legend of Dexter Gordon, her biography about her husband, the late saxophone great.
Davis kicked things off by presenting Maxine Gordon with a copy of J.P. Donleavy’s The Ginger Man, Dexter’s favorite novel, as an introduction to a wide-ranging discussion on the politics, as well as musicianship, of the jazz giant.
Touching on Gordon’s time in Chino Prison after being busted for heroin addiction, Davis compared it to the current debate over the industrial prison complex. Maxine said he felt he had no choice but to repair to Europe, where his talents were more greatly appreciated, when he was finally paroled and granted a passport, adding that he listened to the advice of his friend Nat King Cole, who told him that in Europe, jazz musicians were greeted with flowers.
“I went to play Ronnie Scott’s [London jazz club] and woke up 14 years later,’’ Gordon quoted her husband saying of his European sojourn, from 1962 to 1976.
He stayed political, though, cutting an album called Panther after a Copenhagen visit from Bobby Seale.
She also demythologized any concept of jazz musicians as minstrels, remembering a member of Count Basie’s band who told her they were all armed when they traveled through the segregated South and praising Louis Armstrong for calling Eisenhower an “idiot" when he initially refused to defend students' rights to desegregate a Little Rock High School.
Gordon’s critical and musical renaissance, after his struggles with addiction, came in part because of the release of Homecoming, a live double album recorded live at the Village Vanguard, which featured the saxophonist in fine, unfettered form. He was single-handedly credited with bringing be-bop back.
And his career was burnished further by his portrayal of a musician loosely based on pianist Bud Powell in Bertrand Tavernier’s 1986 film, Round Midnight. Maxine Gordon said Dexter and fellow musicians—including Bobby Hutcherson, Ron Carter, Tony Williams and Herbie Hancock—liberally rewrote the script, in addition to their improved performances.
As she recalled, he said: “If I’d stuck to what they had me saying, I’d have to return my lifetime membership card in the NAACP.’’
In addition to teaching others, he was open to learning, from later peers like Sonny Rollins and John Coltrane, which earned him a rebuke from Ben Webster for incorporating some of Coltrane’s style into his cover of “Body and Soul.”
Dexter was undaunted. “Gotta keep moving,” he replied.
The lesson was clearly learned when the Marcus Shelby Quartet, joined by Maxine Gordon for historical interpolations, played a session honoring Gordon. The group—Shelby on bass, Teodross Avery on tenor sax, Adam Shulman on piano and Jaz Sawyer on drums—performed compositions by the saxophonist, Afro-Cuban work influenced by Dizzy Gillespie, and a moving rendition of the Monk classic, “Round Midnight.”
