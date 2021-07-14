They have been on sale for only a day, but tickets for the upcoming 64th Monterey Jazz Festival—to be held from Friday, Sept. 24 to Sunday, Sept. 26—are almost sold out.
“We are not sold out just yet, but we are getting there,” says Monterey Jazz Festival Marketing Associate Tim Orr. “Three-day seating tickets are from $220 to $650. As of about 2:30pm today, we have about 5 percent of the tickets in the arena left for sale, or about 150 seats.”
The biggest difference is the proximity to the stage, Orr adds. The closer to the stage the more expensive the tickets—but that also means closer to Herbie Hancock, George Benson, Terri Lyne Carrington and 22 performances that are being featured this year.
The Covid-19 pandemic forced the famed festival to go for a year-long hiatus in 2020, sharpening local, and not so local, jazz appetites for some live music this fall. At the same time, the organizers decided to allow only 50-percent capacity, issuing a limited number of tickets and following all required Covid health and safety guidelines.
“I don’t have a specific number, but we issued between 2,500 and 3,000 tickets,” Orr says. “There is some wiggle room, but we will not be printing like another 1,000 or anything like that.”
To purchase the remaining tickets, go to montereyjazzfestival.org.
