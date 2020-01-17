After meeting in Denmark during the 2011 Tønder Folk Festival, Anna Lindblad of Sweden, Maja Kjær Jacobsen of Denmark, and Elise Wessel Hildrum of Norway performed together for the first time in a “roaring session that engulfed the backstage bar.” Three years, and a few more “roaring sessions” later, the trio decided to officially form their group.
Fru Skagerrak, which translates from Swedish to English as “Lady Skagerrak,” focuses on Pan-Scandinavian folk music. They have released two well-received albums, Fru Skagerrak in 2016, followed by Ankerdram in 2018. The trio also had a busy 2019, spending four months touring in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Scandinavia.
Invited to perform at the Henry Miller Library by famed artist and co-founder of the Big Sur Fiddle Camp Lygia Chappellet, the trio makes their Monterey County debut this Sunday.
Weekly: First off, can you tell us more about this “roaring session” at the Tønder Festival in 2011?
Jacobsen: The roaring session happened several times during that festival because the weather was awful! It had been pouring down rain the whole weekend and the wind was blowing away tents and people alike in the campgrounds. So everybody gathered up in whichever tent was still standing. The backstage bar is a very sturdy wooden building, so it was crowded and cozy. We had an amazing time.
What separates Fru Skagerrak from other musical projects you all may be working on?
The three fiddles. Period. People ask if we miss other instruments, and we all agree that no, because that’s the whole point. Being only fiddles makes something else happen than what would happen with bass, guitar, drums, accordion or other things. And that’s the fun of it—being nerdy about tone, bowing, ornamentation, dynamics, etc. We love it.
Can you describe the kinds of diverse Scandinavian traditions that shape Fru Skagerrak’s music?
The two things that have mostly shaped our traditions are geography and trading connections. Lots of places in the rural [Scandinavian] areas have their own sound simply because they didn’t have a lot of contact with outside influences. In other places, where trading via sea or land shaped everyday life, it also influenced the music. For instance, Denmark has more tunes that are similar to English and Scottish music than Sweden does.
Why is it important to create and continue this musical tradition?
Because creation and personal touch is what shapes and lets traditions live. You don’t have to try to either renew or restore or maintain traditional tunes, it all happens the moment you play them.
What can someone attending a show expect?
We always tell stories to include the audience, and we of course explain the lyrics, which are all in Scandinavian languages, so the audience knows what’s going on. We like to tell about the music, because all the tunes have their own story. They go well without the stories too, but they go better with them.
When might we expect a new album?
We didn’t set a date for the release yet. We do have goals—some songs, some of our compositions, and some traditional. And then we think about major and minor keys, something about time signatures, and to make sure that each country is equally represented.
Fru Skagerrak Henry Miller Memorial Library 5pm Sunday, Jan. 19, Henry Miller Memorial Library, 48603 Highway 1, Big Sur. Free; $20 suggested. 667-2574, henrymiller.org.
