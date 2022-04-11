The Monterey Jazz Festival, the world's longest continuously running jazz festival and one of Monterey County's premier annual events, has announced its star-studded lineup for its 65th year.
After a 2020 iteration that saw the festival go virtual, and a slimmed down operation in 2021, a more recognizable festival is in store for 2022. The bill boasts 51 acts, highlighted with some of the genre's most recognizable names. Soul artist Gregory Porter, Ravi Coltrane (John and Alice Coltrane's son), the all-female jazz all-stars Artemis, the reunion of the Joshua Redman Quartet with Redman, Brad Mehldau, Christian McBride and Brian Blade, are just some of the big names coming to the Peninsula in the fall.
Guitar savant Julian Lage, drummer Nate Smith, Kyle Eastwood, Joel Ross, and Flor de Toloache will also be performing at the festival, emphasizing the mix of legacy and contemporary artists Monterey Jazz Festival is known for.
Tickets range from single-day general admission to full weekend VIP, with prices ranging between $50 and $405. For more information and to get tickets, visit the festival's website.
