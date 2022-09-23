The Monterey Jazz Festival's Next Generation Jazz Orchestra, which performs this year at 12:30pm on Sunday, Sept. 25, on the Jimmy Lyons Stage, is a home for creativity.
Talented young jazz musicians have a place to play and grow into themselves. Study with professionals, learn the standards, be pushed to play at a higher level, learn to be on time, in tune. These are the basic rewards. The next tier: a launchpad to a professional career in jazz. Over the course of the program’s 51 years, many of the roughly 1,000 musicians nurtured by the program have taken this path.
Below, see a list of professional musicians—including some with local roots—who were once part of NGJO.
LOCAL GRADUATES OF MONTEREY JAZZ FESTIVAL NEXT GENERATION JAZZ ORCHESTRA, NOW PROFESSIONAL MUSICIANS
Monterey County:
- Tanya Darby, trumpet
- Milton Fletcher, piano
- Eddie Mendenhall, piano
- Gavin Salmon, drums
- Erik Telford, trumpet
- James Williams, drums
Santa Cruz County:
- Ben Flocks, saxophone
- Remy Le Boeuf, saxophone
- Pascal Le Boeuf, piano
- Donny McCaslin, saxophone
- Kenny Wollesen, drums
EMERGING MUSICIANS
Monterey County:
- Akili Bradley, trumpet
Santa Cruz County:
- Scott Larson, trombone
- Jesse Scheinin, saxophone
ALL NGJO GRADUATES WHO ARE NOW PROS (including our local successes)
- Ambrose Akinmusire, trumpet
- Joseph Alessi, trombone
- Tony Austin, drums
- Edwin Barbash, saxophone
- Jeff Beal, trumpet
- Steven Bernstein, trumpet
- Ron Blake, trumpet
- Remy Le Boeuf, saxophone
- Luis Bonilla, trombone
- Kris Bowers, piano
- Justin Brown, drums
- Chad Lefkowitz-Brown, saxophone
- Jeff Burr, guitar
- Gilbert Castellanos, trumpet
- Matt Catingub, saxophone
- Sarah Cline, trombone
- Emmet Cohen, piano
- Matt Cuthbertson, guitar
- Tanya Darby, trumpet
- John Daversa, trumpet
- Dave Ellis, saxophone
- Dominick Farinacci, trumpet
- Adam O’Farrill, trumpet
- Jonathan Finlayson, trumpet
- Milton Fletcher, piano
- Ben Flocks, saxophone
- James Francies, piano
- Marcus Gilmore, drums
- Nicole Glover, saxophone
- Gordon Goodwin, saxophone
- Benny Green, piano
- Steve Grenadier, guitar
- Phil Grenadier, trumpet
- Larry Grenadier, bass
- Craig Handy, saxophone
- Erik Jekabson, trumpet
- Randy Kerber, piano
- Dave Koz, saxophone
- Pascal LeBoeuf, piano
- Murray Low, piano
- Larry Lunetta, trumpet
- Michael Marcus, bass
- Eric Marienthal, saxophone
- Andy Martin, trombone
- Donny McCaslin, saxophone
- Eddie Mendenhall, piano
- Sam Miller, drums
- Hafez Modirzadeh, saxophone
- Ted Nash, saxophone
- Elena Pinderhughes, flute
- Mike Plumleigh, trumpet
- Joshua Redman, saxophone
- Stacy Rowles, trumpet
- Patrice Rushen, piano
- Darian Sahanaja, vibes
- Jaz Sawyer, drums
- Dayna Stephens, saxophone
- Erik Telford, trumpet
- Katie Thiroux, bass
- Mark Turner, saxophone
- Carlos Vega, drums
- Chad Wackerman, drums
- Immanuel Wilkins, saxophone
- Kenny Wollesen, drums
