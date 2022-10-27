Even though he was born in California, Canadian musician Patrick Watson was blown away by the beauty of Big Sur, when performing in Henry Miller Library last Saturday—in cold, autumnal weather, under big stars.
“Usually I’m trying to be somewhere else,” he explained to the audience at some point during the concert that enchanted not only the audience, but the performers themselves. That’s partly how Patrick Watson (that’s the name of both the musician and the band he leads) creates his magic—by going deep into himself, eyes closed, body swaying, lyrics sometimes barely whispered. “So I was singing and I realized that this big, big tree is here…This time, I’m actually trying to be here.”
Patrick Watson is the embodiment of contemporary experimental pop, rooted in cabaret and drawing from both European and American folk traditions, with sprinkles of electronica.
Watson was raised in Montreal and some of his songs are in French, but there are other interesting influences in his music, absorbed through years of international touring and willingness to experiment.
“One time I was walking in the woods,” he said, introducing the song that gave a name to the band’s fourth album, Wooden Arms. Those Croatian woods, Watson confessed, made him feel like a creature from Little Red Riding Hood, the feeling recreated by audible elements of Slavic folklore music and a barrel organ-like rhythm.
The band opened with “Slip Into Your Skin” from their third album, "Close to Paradise," which is an example of a more conventional and lightheaded side of the project. It's songs like that that make Patrick Watson’s songs such a good fit for contemporary TV—you heard it in "Grey's Anatomy" (“Great Escape”), "Orange is the New Black" (“To Build A Home”) or the Netflix drama series "Lovesick" ("Love Songs for Robots”). Slightly sad indie songs are how we would describe them. But Patrick Watson is capable of more – and the difference between studio albums and playing in the church of a natural forest makes a monumental difference. All songs became bigger, taller, gigantic.
Watson played piano—and broke it, requiring a break to fix it—and delivered incredible vocals, at times singing through a megaphone. But part of the glory of that night belongs to another vocalist, Ariel Engle, who accompanies Watson in his projects as La Force. Engle is a Canadian indie pop singer and songwriter who created a charming duet with Watson.
As for the most haunting song of the night, I would nominate “Melody Noir” from the 2019 album "Wave," which itself is a love letter to Spanish guitar and Spanish culture in general.
The Saturday, Oct. 23 performance at Henry Miller Library in Big Sur was the last performance of the band’s tour, which made it all the more special.
