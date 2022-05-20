Monterey got “All Mixed Up” as the band 311 stopped by to the historical Golden State Theatre on Wednesday night, May 18. The Omaha-based rock band made an unusual stop on their 16-show spring tour. The band formed in 1988 and in the years since has has released 13 studio albums, four compilation albums, four DVDs, four EPs and two live albums. 311 has produced a number of hits that made the Billboards charts, and platinum and gold albums. With their latest release, Voyager (in 2019), 311 has sold over 8.5 million records.
The alt-rock, reggae-inspired band played a set following special guest Los Angeles-based Teenage Wrist. More than 200 enthusiastic audience members sang along with some of 311’s classic singles such as “Down,” “Come Original” and “Amber." The Golden State Theatre was a great backdrop for 311 as lights and sound brought a multi-sensory experience along with the popular '90s band.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.