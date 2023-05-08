The packed house at Golden State Theatre was on Saturday night, May 6, as The Pixies took the historic stage and played for adoring fans.
The alternative rock band played nonstop for just over and hour-and-a-half with no fanfare—no introductions needed and no banter with the audience, and no encore—delivering a set that included fan favorites off of early records like Surfer Rosa (1988) and Bossanova (1990) and also their 2022 album, Doggerel.
Tickets sold out shortly after going on sale, but there were lots of open seats as audience members filled the pit to dance and sing along to their favorite songs.
After decades of touring, this band is still bringing energy to every song, and delivers every well-rehearsed song perfectly. Their signature punk rock rage-meets-more melodic style was on display through this varied setlist that hit all of the high notes and audience favorites.
