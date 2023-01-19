David Crosby was a legend in shaping the sound of 1960s rock 'n' roll, as a founding member of The Byrds, then Crosby, Stills & Nash, which in 1969 became Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young.
He died on Thursday, Jan. 19. The influential musician was documented periodically throughout his career by Carmel Valley-based photographer Tom Gundelfinger O’Neal, whose photos included the album cover for CSNY's second album, Déjà Vu, released in 1970.
View more of O'Neal's photos in the slideshow above. O'Neal has photographed over 80 album covers, and the long list of musicians he has worked with includes Joni Mitchell, The Rolling Stones, B.B. King, Steppenwolf, The Mamas and the Papas, and many more.
"Sometimes there was a concept for the album, and the photo session was more structured," O'Neal says on his website. "For the most part, I would meet the group at a certain location and we would just hang out and shoot for several hours. The outfits and clothing of what the group happened to be wearing often became the theme for the shoot. The album cover as well as the design would sometimes evolve out of looking at the 35mm slides projected on a blank album cover."
