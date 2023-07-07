Alina Bercu has played in the U.S. before, but this will be her first time in California. She is coming at the invitation of Carmel-based film composer Mark Mancina, who "found her," she says, and emailed her in February of 2023.
"I thought I'm hallucinating," Bercu says via Zoom, speaking from Romania, a week before her trip, describing her excitement. "It was him who suggested inviting me [to SandBox]."
Bercu has been known in Romania, and then internationally, since as a teen she was awarded a special prize by Romania’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs for promoting her nation through culture. She is known for playing Bach, Chopin and Rachmaninov (and she will play works by all of them, plus Mussorsky, in SandBox on Sunday, July 9) but she also likes and performs contemporary music.
During her three full days in California, Bercu will not only play a 4pm concert in Sand City's SandBox on Sunday, July 9, but will meet with the audience at noon on Saturday, July 8 for an event called Bach's Lunch. During the noon event, Bercu will meet with local young pianists who will play Bach (Jame Neiman), Chopin (Josef Elyoussoufi) and Schubert (Sarah Gutshall) and hear her thoughts.
Bercu has been moving to pursue music her whole life, first to Brașov (age 9) in Transylvania, then to Düsseldorf in Germany (age 16), where she lives now, often performing at Tonhalle and Opernhaus Düsseldorf, in addition to such prestigious places like Carnegie Hall in New York or Tonhalle Zürich.
At the top of constant performances, Bercu, now 33, is also working on her PhD in music. She also loves to run.
"I can't live without it," she says. "No matter how tired I am, I need to go for a run or a walk, at least for 20 minutes."
In addition to being excited for California, Bercu is also excited about a trio that will be part of her one-hour-15-minute-long July 9 performance. Joining Bercu for the "Trio Elegiaque" by Rachmaninov will be violinist Jennifer Cho and cellist Michelle Djokic.
Alina Bercu's concert on Sunday, July 9 concert is SOLD OUT, but you can still register for "Bach's Lunch" at noon Saturday, July 8. SandBox, 440 Ortiz Ave., Sand City. sandboxsandcity.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.