For over 25 years peace, unity and consciousness has been the charge of the B-Side Players musical mission. “The message behind the music, it can get deep if you want it to...but making people dance and having a good time is our priority,” says frontman and founder Karlos Paez.
Saturday, he leads a 9-piece powerhouse of musicians in a polyrhythmic dance party at the Jade lounge. Their global latin funk sound is a fusion of American hip-hop, rock, and jazz with Reggae, Afro-Cuban, Salsa and other Latin American influences..“We’re really excited for this show as it will be the last Nor-Cal show of the year,” says Paez.
The 9-piece band has had a steady rotation of A-list musicians since its inception in 1994. Players have gone on to play with bands like Slightly Stoopid and The Original Wailers. “I have to recruit players from Latin America and hire talented guys,” says Paez about keeping the band staffed. Having horn players in from world-class salsa bands only adds to the upbeat energy of their live performances.
The B-Side Players recently toured through Cartel controlled territory in Mexico. “Some of the rap music there is 10-years behind—heavily glorifying the Narco drug money and gang lifestyle.” Says Paez. “We are promoting peace, love and unity and a lot of people there want to end violence and corruption.” The B-Side Players have never been far from controversy in their songwriting “We have been writing about immigration and border issues for years and just now is it coming into the spotlight”.
After playing heavily south of the border, a national tour is in the works as they finish their latest record, due out in 2020. This Jade Lounge show will be a showcase of why they’ve been a continuous hometown favorite in San Diego. Fierce rhythms, expertly blended genres, and an uplifting message coded into the universal language of music.
B-SIDE PLAYERS 9pm Saturday, Nov. 30. The Jade Lounge, 2110 Fremont St, Monterey. 905-2971. $20. Thejadelounge.com.
(0) comments
