The number of elementary schools open for in-person learning in Monterey County has more than doubled since mid-October, to 18.
Half of the 18 schools are private schools, including All Saints Day School in Carmel Valley; Anthem Cristian School, Sacred Heart School and Madonna del Sasso School in Salinas; Chartwell School and Peninsula Adventist School in Seaside; and Santa Catalina School and San Carlos School in Monterey.
The public schools are located primarily in rural areas: in South County, Bradley Elementary School, San Lucas Union Elementary School, San Antonio Union School District, and San Ardo Union Elementary School; two in Big Sur, Pacific Valley School and Big Sur Charter School; and four schools from Carmel Unified School District: Captain Cooper Elementary School, Carmel River Elementary School, Carmelo School and Tularcitos Elementary.
In mid-October only seven schools got a waiver for in person learning; four of them were urban private schools and three are located in rural areas.
According to California's Blueprint for a Safer Economy, 45 counties in California remain in the Purple Tier, the most restrictive category for Covid-19 control. Monterey County has almost 24 Covid-19 cases per day per 100,000 inhabitants. More than half of Covid positive cases are linked to a confirmed case, while 44 percent are community-acquired.
Monterey County has remained in the Purple Tier since the system was started in August, and schools who are in areas on the widespread tier, cannot reopen unless they get a waiver approved by the local health department and the California Department Public Health.The waiver is only available for kindergarten and elementary schools.
Schools and school districts can to the Monterey County Health Department for waivers to reopen even during Covid-related school closures, and the county health officer makes a recommendation that is forwarded to the California Department of Public Health for final approval. Jessica Hull, a spokesperson for the Monterey County Office of Education, is not aware of any waiver applications that have been denied so far.
