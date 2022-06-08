By 1:30pm, on Tuesday, June 7, crews from Monterey Regional Fire District, Cal Fire and the Monterey Fire Department surrounded a grassfire within Laguna Seca Recreation Area that was rapidly growing thanks to heavy afternoon winds and drought-parched grass.
Within an hour, the fire was out, but not before it scorched 10 acres of rolling hills inside the park, a few hundred yards from the famed Weathertech Raceway track.
John Narigi, general manager of Laguna Seca, says the fire was started after construction crews were cutting water pipes and sending sparks into the delicate and dry hillsides nearby. Kevin Kamnikar, division chief with the Monterey Regional Fire District says a strong wind posed a challenge but crews were able to quickly contain the fire.
The fire only spread through grassland and no park infrastructure was damaged, Narigi and Kamnikar say.
