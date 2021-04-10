Hundreds of people did not show up for their appointments on Saturday for a mass Covid-19 vaccine clinic hosted by Natividad Medical Center at Everett Alvarez High School in Salinas, so the county is opening up 500 new appointments for Sunday, April 11.
The appointments are open to everyone ages 16 and up ahead of when eligibility for Covid-19 vaccinations opens up further on April 15.
For those who have been patiently waiting to be vaccinated, Sunday's clinic could be the best chance before a rush on appointments starting that day. Vaccine supplies are expected to dip in the next couple of weeks, in part because of a recent problem with a large batch of Johnson & Johnson vaccines that had a production issue and could not be used.
Visit mcvaccinate.com to make an appointment. Everett Alvarez High School is located at 1900 Independence Blvd, Salinas.
If you do make an appointment, or if you already did make one for Sunday, make sure to show up. Pharmacists prepare the number of vaccines based on appointments and the vaccines must be used or will potentially be wasted.
