As impeachment proceedings loom large in Washington, D.C. dividing Democrats and Republicans, on one issue of major importance to Monterey County agriculture the two sides were able to agree: immigration reform for farmworkers.
The U.S. House of Representatives on Dec. 11 passed the Farm Workforce Modernization Act, a bipartisan bill sponsored in part by representatives Jimmy Panetta, D-Carmel Valley, Zoe Lofgren, D-San Jose, Doug LaMalfa, R-Oroville, and 46 others. The bill passed 260-165, six weeks after it was announced by sponsors on Oct. 30.
The legislation was negotiated over several months with input from agricultural stakeholders and labor organizations and was introduced with the support of 26 Democrats and 23 Republicans, according to a press release from Panetta’s office. More than 300 agriculture groups and labor organizations supported the bill.
The act seeks to create a path toward legal status for farmworkers in order to stabilize the agricultural workforce. Farmers who need workers have complained for years that the lack of immigration reform has hampered their efforts to fill positions leading to lost crops and income.
“The Farm Workforce Modernization Act is a critical, bipartisan step forward for both our farmers and farmworkers,” Panetta said. “I am thankful that the House advanced this effort to protect our existing farmworkers and promote an enduring workforce for agriculture. I look forward to working with our colleagues in the Senate to get this bill passed into law.”
