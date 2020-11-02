Monterey-Salinas Transit is getting nearly $8.5 million in a federal loan that will enable the transit agency to finish its South County operations and maintenance facility in King City.
The loan comes from the U.S. Department of Transportation through the Transportation Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act (TIFIA), a program that grants long-term and low interest loans for transportation projects.
This 14,000-square-feet construction project is the second one in the country granted under TIFIA Rural Project Initiative, which helps to develop transportation infrastructure in rural communities. MST’s loan was awarded with a 35-year fixed interest rate of 0.78 percent, and was announced on Oct. 29.
MST CEO Carl Sedoryk says this federal loan will save them millions of dollars. “I calculated up to $150,000 per year in reduced costs,” he says. If MST had used traditional methods, such as private institutions or bonds, “a private bank would’ve probably charged us 5-percent interest on these $8.5 million and a bond issuance of 3 percent,” he adds.
MST currently has two bus yards, one in Salinas and one in Monterey. The third location in South county is projected to reduce MTS’s operating costs as well. “We have routes that start down in King City and Paso Robles, and a driver will pick up their bus either in Monterey or Salinas and drive it empty all the way down to 50-plus miles just to start their day,” Sedoryk says.
Over the course of over 30 years, Sedoryk says this move could save them around $17 million. It will also reduce the amount of green gas emissions MST produces.
The transit system could increase its services. They could use the money they currently use to run empty buses and increase the number of trips a route has.“Building this facility will allow us to provide more services at less cost to our South County communities which are some of our fastest-growing transit users in Monterey County,” Sedoryk adds.
The project began more than four years ago when the MST board approved the purchase of the 4.8-acre lot in King City. This came after transit service abandoned the plan to build a centralized garage on Fort Ord due to community outcry and a petition that prompted the County Board of Supervisors to reverse their approval of that project at Whispering Oaks.
The construction of this facility started in July and it’s expected completion date is January of 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.