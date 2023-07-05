Fireworks were abundant on the evening of the Fourth of July, and law enforcement agencies across the county had extra resources available to quell the excess noise, stop fires and issue citations for illegal fireworks.
In Seaside and Salinas, where police say illegal fireworks go off the most, dozens of administrative citations were given out. The citations can cost Seaside residents $1,000 and in Salinas, it's $1,250 plus a $250 noise violation fee. Salinas police say properties with multiple violations will be fined thousands of dollars for each citation.
In Salinas on Tuesday night, the city received 265 reports of illegal fireworks: 76 by email, 99 by text, 72 by voicemail, and 18 through the SalinasConnect mobile app. According to Salinas officials, some properties will receive citations in the tens of thousands of dollars for multiple violations at a single location.
In Seaside, a 13-year-old boy was injured while lighting fireworks. Police say he was hit in the eye by a lit firework while trying to light another, and report that he was “seriously injured." The Seaside Fire Department also responded to multiple dumpster fires, believed to be started by throwing away still-burning fireworks.
A fireworks-related fire was also reported in Soledad, where a house caught fire. The Soledad Fire Department believes it was illegal fireworks that started the flame, and part of the roof is damaged.
Despite the citations, this year proved to be a quieter year than in previous years according to multiple police departments.
“This is definitely what we anticipated would happen,” says Seaside Police Chief Nick Borges. “We planned and prepped for it. We haven’t solved the problem, but we certainly saw a reduction in fireworks.”
For Borges, this was the first Fourth of July where he saw pockets of silence in between the array of fireworks. He also noticed they started a bit later, around 9pm, and while they didn’t die down completely, there were less going off at 11:30pm.
At least 49 tickets were given in Seaside on Tuesday night.
The Greenfield Police Department is still tallying numbers as of July 5, but say the evening was about what they expected—not a lot of calls out of the ordinary for the holiday. The department was also giving out criminal citations for having illegal fireworks.
“We had a lot of community involvement, so things went smoothly here,” says Sgt. Justin Mattke.
