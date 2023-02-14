Valentine's night is going to be chilly, with gusty winds early in the evening making way for temperatures below freezing inland and in the mountainous regions of Monterey County from 2am-9am Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.
The Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest could see temperatures as low as 30 degrees, with a drop to as low as 29 degrees in the Salinas and Carmel valleys.
A freeze warning is in effect for the time period, meaning that crops and sensitive plants could die and unprotected outdoor plumbing could be damaged. The weather service is advising people to protect vegetation if possible and wrap or drain pipes, or allow them to drip slowly.
Temperatures will rise only slightly the following night, with a freeze watch in effect late Wednesday night through Thursday morning, meaning temperatures will hover around freezing, or 32 degrees.
The Monterey County Health Department is urging people to stay warm safely by dressing warmly and not using charcoal inside of homes or running vehicles inside of garages to keep warm.
Officials are advising people to wear several layers of clothing, add extra blankets to bedding and be on the alert for family members suffering from exposure to extreme cold. Signs of hypothermia include confusion, dizziness, exhaustion and shivering. Anyone experiencing such symptoms should seek medical attention immediately.
Carbon monoxide is an odorless gas that can kill a person within minutes. Generators, grills, camp stoves or other gasoline-, propane-, natural gas- or charcoal burning devices should never be used inside a home or camper, even near an open window, according to Monterey County Health Officer Dr. Edward Moreno in a press release.
